Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The weekend is here, it will be busy as the lure of snow-capped mountains continues as teh holiday period comes to a close.
Today's highs wll be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Remember the traffic plan is in place for Big Bear Mountain Resort. Traffic will be heavy at times and certain locations will be slow going as visitors to the resorts make their way to the parking lots
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.