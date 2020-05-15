Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, May 15. The weekend is beckoning, and the weather in the mountains should be something special.
Today will bring another day of sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs in the mid 60s. The weekend will be slightly warmer before a cool down on Monday. Temperatures will drop to the low 50s by Tuesday.
