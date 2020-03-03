Good morning, Big Bear. It's Super Tuesday, March 3. Voters who haven't voted early or by mail are headed to the polls today. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expect the first results somewhere around 8:30 p.m.
After dropping up to 8 inches of snow and not moving on as early as expected, the storm has moved on. In it's wake, a Santa Ana wind condition. Expect winds in the 10-15 mph range on average, with stronger gusts possible.
More storms are building with the next chance for precipitation as early as the weekend, but more likely early next week.
Highs today will be in the 40s today, with overnight lows in the 20s. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s for the next few days before cooling by the weekend.
