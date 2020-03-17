Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, March 17. Happy St. Patrick's Day. Thank you for starting your day with us.
So much for a big snow storm. The forecasted storm brought some blustery winds and storm clouds, but those clouds didn't provide much in the way of snow. However, it was enough to implement chain control restrictions on all roads leading to the mountains.
As of 4:30 a.m. Highways 18, 38 and 330 have R-2 chain restrictions in place, meaning all vehicles must have chains except those with four-wheel and all-wheel drive and snow tires.
Today should be partly cloudy and breezy with some light snow showers. Highs will be in the low 30s.
