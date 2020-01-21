Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
The three day weekend is past, kids are headed back to school and those who had three days off are back to work. Be mindful of school buses on the road and remember to stop for the flashing lights as school buses are loading or unloading students.
Today it will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. It will be dry and temperatures will begin warming by mid week. Highs will be in the low 50s for several days.
Yesterday's weak front brought some dark, threatening skies that did not produce any moisture for the mountains, but made for some interesting cloud formations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.