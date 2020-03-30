Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, March 30. We begin our second full week of staying at home.
Today is the first day of spring break for Bear Valley Unified School District. While plans may be very different than originally planned for students and families, the one thing they will enjoy is some more spring-like weather.
Some people may be waking up to a dusting of what resembles snow, more like some ice crystals, on portions of the driveway, roof or patio, maybe even the windshield. Once the sun comes up, it will be gone. Temperatures today will hit the mid to upper 50s.
This week will be sunny and warm, ideal to enjoy a walk around the neighborhood, maybe a bike ride or a hike. Just remember to practice physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
