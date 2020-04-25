Good morning, Big Bear. This is your Saturday morning briefing, which arrives a little later than the Monday through Friday briefing,
Warmer temperatures, sunny skies, passive recreation allowed and still only seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear. There is cause for celebrating the little things.
Today's high should be in the 70s, with consistently warmer weather through next week. We could see temperatures inching just below 80 by mid week.
With the restrictions lifted on passive recreation, the weekend weather is beckoning for a hike, a bike ride, maybe a horseback ride.
Just a reminder, Big Bear Lake is not open for boating. It is not a county owned or operated lake, and the Big Bear Municipal Water District is keeping with its soft opening scheduled for May 1.
Keep calm and carry on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.