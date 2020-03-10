Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, March 10, and it's snowing/raining and at least one road is under chain control.
It's going to be a wet day in the mountains, so make sure you have your rain coat and maybe keep the shovel handy as well. Cooler temperatures overnight have dropped the snow level, but it will rise as the sun comes up. Expect as much as 3 inches of rain with today's storm, tapering off slightly on Wednesday and returning again Thursday. The rain is expected to continue through Friday.
Chains are required on Highway 38 this morning due to the mix of rain and snow. Always carry chains when traveling to the mountains as weather and road conditions change rapidly.
