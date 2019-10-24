Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Oct. 24. There is a Red Flag warning in effect for most of Southern California, and fires have already erupted causing concern. Public Safety Power Shutoff alert has been issued for portions of Big Bear.
Today's weather is expected to be in the low to mid 50s as winds pick up. Santa Ana winds bring cold, dry conditions to the mountain areas. Winds gusts in the 30 mph range are possible. Humidity levels will be very low in the teens or ingle digits. Use extra caution.
