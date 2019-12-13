Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, Dec. 13. Here's hoping to a lucky day. You've made it to the weekend. It will be a warm day, in the mid to upper 50s, today before things start cooling off by Sunday, when temperatures drop to the 30s during the day.
Bear Mountain Resort is ope this weekend, as well as Snow Summit, a perfect time to hit the slopes before the busy holiday season arrives.
North Shore Elementary School spreads some cheer in Big Bear Lake.
The Historical Society celebrates, and the Big Bear Grizzly joins in. Check out the fun in today's newsletter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.