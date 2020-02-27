Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Feb. 27. Two days remaining in February, at least this leap year.
February has been spring-like and the warm temperatures continue until the end of the month. Today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Nighttime lows dip into the 30s.
Temperatures drop dramatically on Sunday, with daytime highs in the 30s and snow in the forecast. Accumulations will be minimal, 1-2 inches. Snow is possible last Sunday into Monday. Reminder that along with the snow come possible chain restrictions on mountain roads.
The storm is expected to move out quickly, and the spring-like temperatures will return by Tuesday.
Are you, your kids or grandchildren skateboarders? A new study shows some positive effects from the sport that will make its debut in the Summer Olympics this year.
Community members go behind the scenes of Bear Valley schools as principals for a day.
