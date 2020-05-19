Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, May 19, and baby it's cold out there.
Overnight lows dipped into the 20s and 30s last night. Keep your sweaters handy for today as the highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will begin to warm slightly by tomorrow, inching back toward those summer-like temperatures by next week.
Memorial Day weekend will be mild in the mountains, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with a big jump into the 70s by Monday.
Just a reminder, as we near the three-day holiday weekend, there are still a number of businesses that are closed under Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order. County and city officials are waiting on word regarding whether criteria to begin opening more businesses can be met.
Find inspiration in all you do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.