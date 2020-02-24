Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Feb. 24. The snow is gone and we return to early spring-like temperatures. Highs for the low to mid 50s today. The temperatures will remain mild into the upper 40s to 50s for most of the week.
Northeast winds will be mild for the next couple of days. The long range forecast shows the possibility of a new storm system moving into Southern California by Sunday.
The latest storm brought 3-5 inches of snow to the resorts, and plenty of people ready to enjoy the blast of winter on the slopes and at the snow play areas.
Today is the memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center. It will be aired live on network TV and it is expected that millions will be watching when the event begins at 10 a.m.
