Good morning, Big Bear, and happy Thursday. One more day to the weekend, the final three-day weekend of the summer.
You know it's Labor Day Weekend in Big Bear when you see the tents go up at LeRoy's. It's the sale we've been waiting for to get ready for winter.
And yes, it's football time. Have you signed up to play yet?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.