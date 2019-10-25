Good morning, Big Bear. Happy Friday. A red flag warning remains for most of California as fires erupt throughout the state. Today's weather in Big Bear will be mild and breezy. Temperatures should be in the mid 60s during the day. Overnight lows remain chilly at or below freezing.
As this latest round of Santa Ana winds continue, use caution and be aware of your surroundings. The winds should subside later today.
In today's briefing, Big Bear girls volleyball team advances in playoffs, pumpkin patch fun, costume contests and Halloween fun.
