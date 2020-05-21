Ready to re-open
Big Bear Lake City Council is holding a special meeting today at 4 p.m. to consider re-opening in defiance of Governor Gavin Newsom's order.
San Bernardino County is not among the 33 counties to move deeper into Stage-2 reopening, which would apply to Big Bear Lake. The city submitted its own plan to the governor as well, but has not received a response. Even if the governor were to grant a variance to the county, it wouldn't allow traditional lodging facilities to open for business.
Big Bear is divided and many local businesses are planning to open for the holiday weekend regardless of what the city, county or state decides.
The city's Plan for Safe Responsible Re-opening of Big Bear Lake would allow all businesses to reopen with restricitons to 50 percent capacity, the requirement for social distancing of 6 feet, face coverings and sanitizing stations among other guidelines.
Under the plan, there is no distinction between types of businesses, which would allow for dine-in seating at restaurants, hotels to open to overnight guests, gyms to open with 50 percent capacity and retail stores to open with 50 percent capacity.
The council will consider whether to move forward with opening at the special meeting today at 4 p.m. The public can participate via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94875947017.
MWD to consider Phase 2
Boaters, marina owners and anyone anxious to get on Big Bear Lake this summer will be waiting for the Big Bear Municipal Water District's meeting and possible decision today.
The board is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is discussion and possible action regarding the next phase of lake operations.
School board asking for input
Bear Valley Unified School District is asking parents and students and the community to weigh in on distance learning and re-opening for the 2020-21 school year. To participate, click on the link here.
No new cases in Big Bear
Big Bear remains at nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three in the unincorporated areas and six in the city of Big Bear Lake. San Bernardino County reports 3,795 confirmed cases.
