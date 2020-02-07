Dave Griffiths resigns, Feb. 5, 2020

Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths talks to his players and parents after winning the 2017 CIF Southern Section title.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear. You've made it. The weekend is here. The weather today and Saturday will be spring-like before cooling off Sunday.

Snow is possible by Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will remain cool next week, with the long range forecast showing the possibility of more storms headed into the mountains by later next week.

Reminder to be prepared with chains and other supplies when traveling to the mountains.

Check out what's happening this weekend, and news for you in today's Good Morning, Big Bear.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.