Good morning, Big Bear. You've made it. The weekend is here. The weather today and Saturday will be spring-like before cooling off Sunday.
Snow is possible by Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will remain cool next week, with the long range forecast showing the possibility of more storms headed into the mountains by later next week.
Reminder to be prepared with chains and other supplies when traveling to the mountains.
Check out what's happening this weekend, and news for you in today's Good Morning, Big Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.