NL-scenic4.jpg

Toad hides in grass covered in morning dew.

 SARAH MORIN / Big Bear Grizzly

Good Morning Big Bear! Did you enjoy the rain? Looks like the sun may come out later today and just in time for the weekend crowds.

Another Wijnhamer retires, 60 Swarm begins and plenty of events to keep you busy in Big Bear this weekend.

