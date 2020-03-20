Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, March 20, the first full day of spring. It will be cool, with highs in the mid 30s and partly cloudy skies. We may see a few scattered showers, even a snowflake here and there, but little to no accumulation.
Today is also the first day of California's order to stay home. We will continue to provide you with news and information you've come to trust and count on. News organizations are considered essential services, but the Big Bear Grizzly will do it's essential business remotely.
You may also notice that today's Good Morning, Big Bear arrived a little later. We want to make sure we have ample time to gather any overnight developments to give you the most updated information. Good Morning, Big Bear will arrive at 6:30 a.m. for now. We also may implement a weekend edition if we feel it will be a benefit. Let us know your thoughts.
We also want to hear from you. We know all of you out there have stories of how you are coping during this situation. We are all in this together and as Big Bear has shown during times of trouble from wildfires to earthquakes, we are strong and resilient. Let's do this, Big Bear.
