Good morning, Big Bear It's Thursday, Jan. 16. We may get some snow tonight.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the mountains. The storm system is moving slow and not expected until nightfall at least.
Travelers are advised to be prepared. Always carry chains when traveling to or from the mountains during winter. Weather and road conditions can and do change without warning,
A three-day weekend is on tap this weekend. Expect increased traffic along with more people in stores, restaurants and in general beginning even later today in advance of the storm's arrival.
The school board provided an update on a science lab and sports complex. The Sheriff's Department is looking for additional victims in a sexual predator case and a way to get your New Year's resolution back on track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.