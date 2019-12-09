Good morning, Big Bear. It’s Monday, Dec. 9. Sixteen days until Christmas. Are you ready?
It’s snowing this morning, but the skies are supposed to clear by later this morning. Clear skies and warmer temperatures are in Big Bear’s future, at least for the next week.
Today’s high will be in the low 40s, and overnight lows in the 20s. Bundle up for tonight’s tree lighting in Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.