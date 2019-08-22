Emergency sirens for Big Bear

Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis presented information on the Emergency Siren warning program Aug. 6 at a board meeting. The system will be activated Aug. 22.

 JUDI BOWERS/Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear. The forecast calls for slightly cooler temperatures today, but still in the 80s, so don't put away those shorts and flip flops just yet. Get ready for the emergency siren test today. And football is coming

