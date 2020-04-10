Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, April 10.
As we enter this Easter holiday weekend, we have one more day of snow in the forecast before sunny skies tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to warm up and skies to stay clear for at least the next week.
But first we must be get though scattered snow showers throughout the day today. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s today.
While not recommended, if you must travel, chains are required on Highways 18, 330 and 38. All vehicles must have chains except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels.
