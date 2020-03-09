Good morning, Big Bear. Thank you for starting your day with us. It's Monday, March 9. The day after we've moved our clocks forward one hour, so you may still be the effects of losing an hour as we transition to Daylight Saving Time.
Today will be mild, but rain is headed our way. Increasing clouds are expected throughout the day as this new system moves in. This storm will tap into tropical moisture. Snow levels are expected to remain fairly high. Expect rain to arrive by late today with heavier rain on Tuesday.
While this storm is expected to bring mostly rain, Big Bear could see snow a the higher elevations. Always carry chains and be prepared for changing weather and road conditions.
