Vietnam Veterans

Vietnam veterans were honored at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center by the Big Bear Lake City Council at its Sept. 23 meeting. 

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Sept. 24. A chilly start to the morning in Big Bear, with windy conditions expected later today. Santa Ana winds usually mean cooler temperatures for the mountain communities, so be prepared. 

