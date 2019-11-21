Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Nov. 21, and it's still fall but winter weather has arrived.
Several inches of fresh snow blanketed Big Bear and surrounding mountain communities yesterday. And it's still coming. The forecast calls for lingering snowshowers today before clearing on Friday. A new storm system is in the seven-day forecast set to arrive Nov. 27 bringing snow through Thanksgiving day.
Keep doing those snow dances.
