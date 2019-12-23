Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Dec. 23. Two days until Christmas. If you haven't finished your shopping yet, there is still time.
Venture into the Village for some lat minute gifts for those on your list. There are a number of places all you procrastinators can score the perfect gift for those on your list.
Weather takes center stage this holiday week. As of 5 a.m., the storm hasn't arrived, but should be here by the time for your morning commute.
One word: chains. Don't forget them.
