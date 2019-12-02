Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Dec. 2. Hopefully you've survived the long holiday weekend, have dug out following the historic snowfall and are ready for the next wave of rain and snow heading to So Cal.
It was a busy weekend due to weather, with road closures, tree lightings, cancelations and plenty of skiing and snowboarding.
All roads to Big Bear are now open, but chains are required. All vehicles must carry chains.
Today should be a warmer day in the mountains with highs in the mid 40s. A new storm that could bring rain and some snow showers on Wednesday at upper elevations. Snow levels will be high, so there is concern for flooding with rain on top of the Thanksgiving snow.
