Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, April 21. Really. Yesterday wasn't April 19 as incorrectly reported here. Human error in these strange times.
April 21 means we are month into spring and tomorrow is Earth Day. With the stay at home order in place for the past month, Mother Earth seems to be the beneficiary. Pollution levels are down, wildlife is roaming free and there are definitely fewer cars on the road. While we all want to return to whatever our new normal might be, celebrate the silver lining of cleaner air and consider walking more and riding your bike more instead of hopping in your vehicle when possible.
Today will be a repeat of yesterday, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s. Mild breezes will continue today, but get ready for a warm up by Wednesday. Temperatures will jump to the mid 60s tomorrow and to the 70s by Thursday. Expect the warmer temperatures to remain in the 70s for the next week.
In today's morning briefing, new data, donations, noise and what we're working on for the April 22 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Borrowing from Jon Bon Jovi for today's enouragement: If you can't do what you do, do what you can.
