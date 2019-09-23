Good morning, Big Bear Sept. 23, 2019

Enjoy the colors of fall in Big Bear as the leaves begin changing colors.

Good morning Big Bear. It's Monday, Sept. 23. Happy first day of fall. Mild temperatures expected today, with highs in the mid 60s. Santa Ana winds are expected tomorrow and rain is possible by Thursday. Sirens, honors and comebacks in the news today. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.