Good morning, Big Bear. You've made it, it's Friday, Dec. 20. The start of the busy holiday season in the mountains. Pack your patience, it' will be busy right through until next year.
As the weekend begins, there is plenty to do in Big Bear. The weather will be slightly warmer today, but snow is in the forecast by late Sunday. It will be snowy and cold through Christmas week.
Remember, all motorists need to carry chains when in the mountains in winter as weather and road conditions change without warning. Download the Big Bear Now app to stay connected to all things Big Bear, including updates on weather and road conditions. It's available for Apple and Andriod devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.