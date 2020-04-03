Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, April 3. You've made it to the weekend, and the first week of spring break for Bear Valley Unified students is complete.
Enjoy the warm spring weather through the weekend. By Sunday, a cold winter-like storm is expected to make its way into the mountains. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for sevral days next week, with snow possible.
Today and tomorrow will be warm and sunny, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will cool slightly to the 40s.
Enjoy the outdoors with a walk or hike, maybe go fishing fro the shoreline, but avoid gatherings. Stay home, stay safe.
