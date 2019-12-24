Good morning, Big Bear. Merry Christmas Eve. It will definitely be a white Christmas in Big Bear with several inches of fresh snow from Monday's storm. And more is on the way.
Be prepared and always carry chains when traveling to the mountains. Snow level is expected to drop to 2,500 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.