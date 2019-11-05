Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Nov. 5. It's a chilly start to the day, but temperatures should rise to the low 60s today. Temperatures drop overnight to the 20s and 30s. With the change to standard time, it gets cooler earlier as the sun dips behind the mountains just after 5 p.m.
In today's briefing, the stories we're working on for the Nov. 6 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly, a busy November ahead and Veterans Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.