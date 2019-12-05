Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Dec. 5. And for the first time in a while, today will be mostly clear.
Big Bear got a soaking yesterday, with snow at higher elevations. Today will be cool, with a high of 40 degrees. Temperatures should remain in the 40s during the next several days, with more rain and snow mix possibly moving into the mountains by Saturday. Snow levels will be at 7,000 feet and could drop lower, but snow totals will be minimal.
