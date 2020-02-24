Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Feb. 25, and yes, February is almost over. If you are wondering where the month went ... you aren't alone.
It seems the spring-like weather pattern is here to stay for the next few days. Daytime highs remain in teh 50s with overnight lows mostly in the 20s. There is cooler weather in the forecast for the end of the week and possibly snow next Monday, but that's still too far out to be confident actual forecasting.
There's always the possibility of a March Miracle in our future. Keep doing those snow dances.
One week from today is Super Tuesday. Candidates for president, senators, congress, state and county offices are on the campaign trail. And there are propositions and measures to consider as well. If you haven't voted by mail, make sure to check your polling place to vote on March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.