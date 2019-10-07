Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest queen stein carrying finale, Oct. 5, 2019

McKenzie Tardibuono, left, is all smiles as 2018 Big Bear Oktoberfest queen Melissa Tangeman pins the winning sash on her. Tardibuono won the 2019 Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest queen stein carrying contest Oct. 5.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Oct. 7. Happy Monday. Another chilly start, but sunny skies are in your forecast today. Highs should be in the mid to upper 60s the first part of the week. But get your coats out, Thursday's high is degrees. 

A new queen, fishing, crawling around and appreciation in today's briefing. 

