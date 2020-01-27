Good morning, Big Bear, It's Monday, Jan. 27. Today will be mild, a little breezy. Clear weather with warm, spring-like days and chilly nights are the forecast for several days.
A Santa Ana wind event is also forecast this week, but the cold, dry air that usually accompanies the wind event isn't expected.
Like so many, the Grizzly staff was shocked to learn about the helicopter crash that killed nine people on Sunday. Our hearts and condolences go out the families of those who lost their loved ones including Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Kari, and their daughter Alyssa, and Harbor Day School coach Christina Mauser. The identity of the others who perished have not been released.
