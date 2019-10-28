Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Oct. 28. Santa Ana winds, cool temperatures, and possible power shutoffs in the news today.
It's a chilly start to the morning, with temperatures in the 20s. The high today will be in the 50s. The forecast for the week will include stronger winds developing Tuesday into Wednesday. The high on Wednesday will be in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens.
Fires are burning up and down the state. Residents in Big Bear are reminded to be cautions and aware their surroundings. Also be aware if you commute to areas off the mountain that might be affected by the fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.