Big Bear SnowPlay

Snowmaking has been happening for some time at Big Bear Snow Play and Alpine Slide. With natural snow and cold temperatures in the forecast, expect Snow Summit and Bear Mountain to begin their snowmaking operations soon. 

Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Nov. 19. Winter weather is on its way. The forecast is calling for rain and possibly snow for the mountains. 

In today's Good Morning, Big Bear, the Lady Bears open their 2019-20 season, upcoming meetings, weather details and what we're working on for the Nov. 20 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. 

