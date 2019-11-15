Good morning, Big Bear. Another beautiful fall weekend on tap for Big Bear. Temperatures should be in the upper 50s to low 60s for the weekend and remain until mid week. That's when winter-like weather is in the forecast, with dare we say it, snow.
It's a quiet weekend in the mountains, a perfect time to enjoy a hike, maybe a bike ride or a stroll through the Village before dinner. Maybe it's time to get the holiday decorations out of storage to begin decorating. If you usually wait until Thanksgiving, it's late this yer, so why not start early to enjoy them longer. Maybe even start some baking to fill your house with scents of pumpkin and spice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.