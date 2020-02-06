Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, Feb. 6. The weekend is close.
Today will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 50s. Overnight lows will continue to be in the 20s and teens. Warmer temperatures are forecast through the weekend. By Sunday, a winter storm is moving into the Southland, bringing the first real possibility of snow for some time. Temperatures will drop on Sunday to the 30s for daytime highs.
A reminder to be prepared for driving in the mountains as weather could change without warning. Carry chains and other supplies to be prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.