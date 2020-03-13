Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday, March 13. Yes, Friday, the 13th. And with all the crazy going on in the world, one has to hope this will be a lucky day instead.
San Bernardino County, as of this morning, remains free of any reported cases of the coronavirus. This includes Big Bear.
San Bernardino County's public health officer did issue an order to cancel or postpone all events and gatherings of 250 people or more in the county. This is a proactive measure.
Bear Valley Unified Schools remain open. Some events such as school plays and some sporting events have been canceled in response to the county order.
Weather is the other major story in Big Bear. The rain that soaked Big Bear yesterday turned to a wet, heavy snow by afternoon. It was accompanied by thunder and lightning, prompting Big Bear Mountain Resort to close Snow Summit and Bear Mountain early.
Partly cloudy skies with some lingering snow showers are forecast for today, followed by slightly warmer temperatures for the weekend. A new series of storms moves in Sunday with the possibility of snow most of next week.
