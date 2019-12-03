Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Dec. 3.
After record snow for Thanksgiving, rain is in our forecast. The warmer storm is set to arrive late tonight and linger into Wednesday afternoon.
We're still stuffing the publisher's truck, and need you to make this a merry holiday for Big Bear kids. Won't you help us with the annual toy drive today.
Sheriff's investigators are seeking a suspect in a double homicide that occurred in Big Bear City yesterday.
