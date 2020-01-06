Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. And fr Big Bear, it's back to normal after a busy holiday period. The majority of the crowds have headed home after enjoying the beauty of Big Bear snow during the holiday period.
Big Bear schools are still on winter break, not resuming classes for another week. Government offices, businesses and retail stores will return to normal hours as everyone gets back to work.
Today's temperatures will be mild, but it will be windy. Santa Ana winds will bring winds up ti 25 mph with stronger gusts possible. There is a very slight chance of some snow showers later this week.
Although Big Bear schools are not in session, sports teams are competing. And there is competition on the slopes as well.
