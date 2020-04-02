Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, April 2. Another sunny spring day is on tap with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Spring temperatures continue through the remainder of the week and most of the weekend. Beginning Sunday, a storm begins moving in from the north with a return to winter-like weather. Expect temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s and several inches of snow early next week.
The stay at home order remains in place for California as the state prepares for the surge in COVID-19 cases that officials say hasn't happened yet. Students won't return to the classroom this year, skilled nursing patients being moved, recommendation to delay marina openings and another case of the coronavirus confirmed in Big Bear Lake. These and more in today's morning briefing.
