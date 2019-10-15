Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, Oct. 15. Another gorgeous fall day in Big Bear. We just can't get enough of the fall colors. The colors are brilliant. Don't miss a chance to take a fall colors tour because the leaves are already beginning to fall. Before long, the branches will be bare and the snow will be falling.
Today's high will be in the mid 60s and overnight lows remain at or below freezing.
In today's brief, check out the stories we're working on for the Oct 16 issue of the Grizzly, fall to winter transitions, food drives and holiday guides.
