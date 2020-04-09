Good morning, Big Bear.
It's Thursday, April 9, and it's another snowy day in Big Bear.
The calendar may say spring but the weather says winter with more than a foot of snow falling Wednesday. And it's still coming.
Snow showers are expected to continue to day and into Friday before this system moves on and makes way for a long stretch of warmer weather. A winter storm advisory remains in effect through Friday. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the low 30s today.
Chains are required on all three mountain roads. If you must travel, which is not recommended, remember all vehicles except those with four-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels are required.
