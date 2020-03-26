Good morning, Big Bear. It's Thursday, March 26, and we're waking up to a cold, blustery day in the mountains.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through tonight as this latest in March storms makes its way thought the area. Today will be mostly cloudy and windy, with snow showers possible. Highs will be in the 30s.
By Friday, the skies should begin to clear with warmer weather on the horizon.
Thank you for starting your day with us. In these uncertain times, we are committed to keeping you informed and up to date on news in Big Bear and the coronavirus emergency.
