It's back. Winter has returned to Big Bear bringing a fresh blanket of snow overnight. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day as wrap-around moisture moved back across the mountaintop.
Chains are required on all roads leading into Big Bear. R-2 controls are in effect.
The forecast calls for highs in the mid 30s today with snow showers continuing. Between 4-8 inches of snow are possible with the storm system. Winds accompany this system 10-20 mph with stronger gusts possible.
By Tuesday, the storm will clear out with the return of clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures. The next chance of snow arrives by next weekend.
